Residents and visitors to Bawley Point will now be able to enjoy a safe walking and cycling route to local shops and beaches.
Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips joined other dignitaries to open the pathway, which is now accessible along Murramarang Road.
The new path received $300,000 as part of the Australian Government's Community Development Grants Program, with a further $400,000 provided by Shoalhaven City Council.
The project extends the existing path at the Racecourse Beach access carpark for 1km south towards Kioloa - terminating at the entrance to the Tasman Holiday Park Racecourse Beach.
Ms Phillips said the new path was great news for local people and would start to close the missing link connecting Bawley Point and Kioloa.
"This path means we are one step closer to connecting Bawley Point and Kioloa on foot - a fantastic outcome for local people and tourists alike," Ms Phillips said.
"We love our beaches and our villages - pathways mean we can access them safely and easily, creating that all-important tourist drawcard and improving our quality of life here on the beautiful coast."
Ms Phillips said the path had spawned as a grass-roots project from the community who foresaw the connection of the two areas.
"Before now, the path was largely constructed by volunteers, so I am delighted the Australian Government could provide this funding support."
"I'd like to thank everyone in our community for their advocacy and work getting this off the ground."
Ms Phillips said she was keen to continue advocating for the Shoalhaven and helping deliver other critical projects.
