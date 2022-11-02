THE founder of a leading local environmental group welcomes the announcement that more single-use plastic items will be banned in NSW from this week.
Monica Mudge from the Milton-based Treading Lightly said this week's announcement regarding an additional ban to single-use plastic was a good one.
The NSW Government is banning more single-use plastic items, including:
"Yes it is a huge step in the right direction and there is still a long way to go," Monica said about the announcement.
"There definitely needs to be more education for businesses around what we replace these items with and what the meaning of 'compostable' is as well. What is home compostable versus industrial composting?"
She said we can all play a role when it comes to this important issue.
"Likewise we, the users, also need to understand these things and remember that we need to be responsible, as the users, for what we choose to use and what the end life of those items are," she said.
"Can we do better by getting better at 'using'? Ultimately choosing 'reusables', or if we choose to use 'compostable' items, take it one step further and take those items home, compost them in our own home facilities and use them to regenerate our soils and feed our worms instead of going to landfill."
This week's announcement comes after lightweight single-use plastic bags were banned from June 1.
Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 percent of all litter in NSW, and the single-use plastic bans will prevent almost 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from entering the environment in the State over the next 20 years.
Since February, the National Retail Association (NRA) has, on behalf of the NSW Government, been providing education and support to more than 40,000 businesses and community organisations around the State to implement the changes.
Educational material and in-person advice has also been provided in more than 15 different languages to support business owners and communities with diverse backgrounds.
The NSW Government has partnered with Great Plastic Rescue to collect excess stock from wholesalers, distributors, retailers, businesses and not-for-profits for recycling and remanufacturing into new items.
In September, the NSW Government launched the Stop it and Swap it advertising campaign, featuring shocking images of plastic pollution in the ocean and a turtle choking on a plastic bag, as an important reminder about why the state is banning certain single-use plastics.
