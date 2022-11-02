Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Additional ban to single-use plastics in NSW

Updated November 2 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied

THE founder of a leading local environmental group welcomes the announcement that more single-use plastic items will be banned in NSW from this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.