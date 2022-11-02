Fifty-five Beachside Veteran golfers played a Single Stableford, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recently in conjunction with the first round of the Medal Of Medals.
Kevin Hodge produced the winning score of the day with a great score of 25 points, while second place went to Phillip Smart with 21 points.
Third place was closely contested and awarded to Shane Roche, who scored 20 points in a six-way count-back from Helmet Bacher, Bill Henderson, John Hayes, Ian Reed and Simon Richmond.
Peter Geach is currently leading the Medal of Medals round with a one point lead over second placed Kevin McIlveen.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Wayne Smith on the second, Cliff Workman on the sixth, and Anthony Reeson on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 16 points on a count-back.
The wildcard was not won, so Jackpots to six balls next week.
Next week, November 9, golfers will play another Single Stableford event, which will be the second and final round of the Medal of Medals. Good luck to all.
Elections of Captain, Vice-Captain and Match Committee for 2023, will be held following the presentations next week.
