StoryFest 2023 gets NSW Government Regional Events Acceleration funds

Updated November 4 2022 - 11:39am, first published November 3 2022 - 3:30pm
StoryFest is a celebration of storytelling in all its forms, featuring writers, musicians, poets, filmmakers, comedians - anyone with a powerful story to tell. Picture supplied

The Ulladulla district's economy will receive a stimulus boost with an influx of visitors set to spend big in local shops, cafes and businesses, thanks to the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.

