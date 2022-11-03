The Ulladulla district's economy will receive a stimulus boost with an influx of visitors set to spend big in local shops, cafes and businesses, thanks to the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock MP said a $50,000 grant for the StoryFest 2023 will ensure the event is bigger and better than ever.
StoryFest is a celebration of storytelling in all its forms, featuring writers, musicians, poets, filmmakers, comedians - anyone with a powerful story to tell.
Held across the weekend nearest to the winter solstice, it is designed to both stimulate and enliven the local community as well as attract valuable tourists to the Milton-Ulladulla-Mollymook region during the quietest period of the year.
The funding will be used to secure headline performers to create a whole new event within-event experience to attract new audiences, build its existing base, and grow the profile of the event.
Mrs Hancock StoryFest 2023 said the funding will allow the event to increase visitation to town, provide great value for visitors, help boost tourism and support local business.
"I'm delighted to be able to put on such an iconic event for locals and visitors thanks to the Regional Events Acceleration Fund," Mrs Hancock said.
The $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.
