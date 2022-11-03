Rotary club puts fun into its fundraising events

The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla is putting the fun into its fundraising events.
The club has two upcoming events and the funds raised will go to supporting the club's community based projects.
The Rotary Comedy Night at Milton Theatre, 7pm on Saturday November 26 . Tickets $40 from comedyforacause.net/MU. The event will see a class lineup of comedians coming to town to entertain us. Proceeds go to the various Rotary works underway in the district, including financial support for the Soup Kitchen run at the harbourfront by Donna Lee which feeds those in our community sleeping rough and homeless.
Then the club is hosting a movie event The Lost King at the Arcadia Twin Cinemas in Ulladulla, 6:30pm on Tuesday December 6. Tickets $20. Proceeds to the Rotary 'End Polio' trust.. "Lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III are discovered beneath a car park in Leicester. This stranger than fiction true story forms the basis of Stephen Frears' (Victoria and Abdul) latest work, following an amateur historian played by Sally Hawkins, (Maudie, Made in Dagenham) as she battles bureaucracy in an epic quest to locate the final resting place of the infamous King Richard III," the blurb for The Lost King explains.
