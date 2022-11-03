Police patrols and managing growth in Milton, Ulladulla and surrounds are just two of the items to be tabled at an upcoming community-based meeting.
At the Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum's meeting on Monday, November 7 those two issues head the agenda.
Inspector David Cockram will speak concerning police patrols in Ulladulla area, while Matthew Rose will speak about managing growth in Milton, Ulladulla and surrounds
The meeting will be held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre [lower level enter from St Vincent St side] from 7pm and residents are welcome to attend.
The forum is always prepared to hear concerns people may have when it comes to items like developments.
The forum is currently assisting residents with a proposed development in Augusta Place, Mollymook.
Residents expressed concerns about the Augusta Place development which includes its height/bulk, a lack of parking, drainage matters and privacy fears.
The forum recognises and understands the concerns of residents and called on Shoalhaven City Council to arrange a mediation between residents and proponents of the development.
The group asks the Ward Three Councillors and the Mayor of Shoalhaven City to take particular note of residents' concerns.
