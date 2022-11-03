Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum to table police and future growth matters

Updated November 4 2022 - 11:37am, first published 10:57am
Development in areas like Mollymook Beach is something the Ulladulla and Districts Community Forum looks into for residents. Picture file

Police patrols and managing growth in Milton, Ulladulla and surrounds are just two of the items to be tabled at an upcoming community-based meeting.

