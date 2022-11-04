Cupitt's Estate went past the post on Melbourne Cup day with the four Fs.
The Estate's cup day event on Tuesday, was all about fun, fashion, food and fundraising.
Cupitt's Estate, given its beautiful surroundings, is the perfect place to stage Melbourne Cup luncheons.
The event was a success and many people took the chance dress up for the occasion and everyone looked wonderful.
As they enjoyed their fine food and beverages, the participants also raised money for an important local charity.
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the Safe Waters - the Ulladulla based homeless shelter.
Around $1200 was raised and Cupitt's Estate will continue its fundraising efforts.
In case you missed it - Flemington erupted as Gold Trip stormed to victory in the 2022 Melbourne Cup on Tuesday and plenty of punters were left celebrating their win.
Jockey Mark Zahra and trainer Ciaron Maher combined for their first Melbourne Cup triumph.
Gold Trip stormed home in the closing stages, holding off Emissary and a fast finishing High Emocean.
Break down of the results
First: Gold Trip
Second: Emissary
Third: High Emocean
Fourth: Deauville Legend
Last: Camorra
Failed to finish: Interpretation
