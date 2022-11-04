THE good news coming from the Perth to Sydney Marathon is that the three Shoalhaven cars are still going.
The challenging trek sees cars take on a 5700km drive across 10 days, recreating the original 1968 London-Sydney Marathon.
However, they are just doing the Perth to Sydney section and they started on October 27.
Local couple Trish and Geoff Mills are among the Shoalhaven entrants.
In general all is going well and Shoalhaven residents will get to see all the cars this Sunday November 6.
The cars will be coming through Nowra this Sunday [November 6], around 12pm, and Geoff said a good vantage point to see the cars would be at the Braidwood and Albatross Road corner.
Meanwhile, the 1968 rally was marred by a serious incident just outside of Nowra at a water crossing at Tianjara.
