Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Pythons' Spamalot Young@Part retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of talented dancers, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."