Milton Follies' Monty Python's Spamalot Young@Part to open

Updated November 7 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:02am
Milton Follies' Monty Python's Spamalot Young@Part to open. Picture supplied.

Milton Follies is proud to present its 27th production - Monty Python's Spamalot Young@Part and opening night is this Friday.

