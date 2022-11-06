Milton Follies is proud to present its 27th production - Monty Python's Spamalot Young@Part and opening night is this Friday.
The cast and crew have been in rehearsal since July with 32 talented performers from age 10 to 17.
For some, it is their first time on stage, while others have over 10 years of performance under their belts.
Shows
Friday November 11 and 17 at 7pm
Saturday November 12 and 18 at 5pm
Sunday November 13 and 20 at 2pm
Tickets
Tickets at www.miltonfollies.org
Ticket Prices
$25* adults, $20* concession and groups 4+ (exclude B&H)
Show Synopsis
Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Pythons' Spamalot Young@Part retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of talented dancers, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."
Milton Follies has been providing opportunities in theatre and musical theatre and entertaining our community for 20 years.
The company un by an entirely volunteer crew and community, we are excited to return to Milton Theatre this weekend.
