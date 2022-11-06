Milton Ulladulla Times

Mailbox - November 7: Letters to the editor

Updated November 7 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 9:23am
Land celared for development in Little Valley Way, Little Forest. Picture supplied

Development concern

The concerns, raised by many local residents, about the current and future planning process of the Milton Ulladulla region, are well founded. No better example can be found than the devastation now being wrought to the many acres of native bushland adjoining Little Valley Way in Little Forest.

