For 60 years Geoff Cooper has been happily maintaining a vegetated kerb-side swale at the front of his property in Dolphin Street, Ulladulla.
The "grassy swale" slowed and filtered the stormwater run-off from the road and reduced the environmental impact, according to Mr Cooper.
His efforts were recently excavated away when a Shoalhaven City Council worker arrived at the property.
A few weeks ago, against Mr Cooper's suggestion, a council works operator excavated the vegetated swale and formed a channel into the underlying clay.
After the recent rain, this excavated drain has led to further incision of the channel that is now undermining the edge of the road.
"The water runs off Dolphin Street here and drains directly into the Ulladulla Harbour. Having a grassed swale helped to capture sediment and pollutants that run off the road," Mr Cooper said.
"It [the grassy swale] acted as a filter and allowed the water to infiltrate the ground as it should.
"All of the bitumen from the now eroding road is running into Ulladulla Harbour."
He was not happy with what happened.
"I have been here for 60 years and I like to see the place cared for. I am saddened to see this result from the council standard practice," he said.
"My hope is we can be supported by council when we are trying to do what is right for our waterways.
"Grassed kerb-side swales should be treated as one of our town's environmental assets."
Council understands swales are a commonly used stormwater practice that can help with rain runoff and filter pollutants.
"Unfortunately, in this situation, the grassy swale was so dense and built up that it was blocking the flow of water into the table [open] drain, and diverting the water onto the road," a council spokesperson said.
"On routine inspection, council assessed the need to 'scallop' [reshape] the open drain to create better water flow into the drainage area, this is particularly important given how much rain we've had.
"The swale will re-grow and Council will continue routine inspections to ensure the safe and efficient maintenance of our roads and drainage."
