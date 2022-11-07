Community members are invited to the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch's Remembrance Day service.
The Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at the Anzac Memorial at the Ex Servo's Club near the Princes Highway.
The event will be held on Friday November 11.
Members and guests are asked to assemble at 10.45am for an 11am start.
Remembrance Day's traditions date back to November 11 1918.
The event's beginnings stem from 5am on November 11 1918, when three German government representatives accepted the Armistice terms presented to them by an allied commander, General Ferdinand Foch of the French Army.
The Armistice became effective at 11am the same day and the four-year long First World War ended and the time and day is now a significant occasion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.