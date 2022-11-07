Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day service on Friday November 11 in Ulladulla

Updated November 7 2022 - 12:57pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembrance Day service on Friday November 11 in Ulladulla. Picture supplied

Community members are invited to the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch's Remembrance Day service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.