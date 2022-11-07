A swag of community organisations in the Milton Ulladulla region will receive funds for their various projects thanks to a charitable partnership.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), The Snow Foundation and the Bendigo Bank Community Enterprise Foundation have combined to provide grants to the organisations.
The grants are through the Investing in Rural Community Futures (IRCF) program, which builds and supports the capacity of local not-for-profit (NFP) organisations.
CEO of FRRR, Natalie Egleton, said her team has seen an increase in the level of interest in the IRCF program.
"One of the key elements of this program is the road mapping process where we bring local leaders together to identify gaps and, more importantly, future opportunities for their communities," she said.
"This is quite unique to this program and so we have really noticed during this round, that the engagement in the road mapping process increased as everyone involved has now developed a greater understanding of how it works and how much it can benefit their local communities.
Terry Snow, founder of The Snow Foundation which specifically supports Nowra, Bateman's Bay and Ulladulla, said partnering with FRRR over the past three years has built stronger relationships within the South Coast communities.
"The South Coast is my home and given the challenges over the past few years, I have seen how bringing people together strengthens community. This is why the IRCF program is so good. It brings community groups together to work collaboratively and decide what they need and the best way to make it happen and each year relationships just get stronger," Mr Snow said.
CEO of Community Enterprise Foundation, the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's charitable arm, David Impey, said they are proud of their partnership with FRRR..
"After what's been an unimaginably difficult couple of years for these communities, it's inspirational to see the community members coming together and working with one another as they once again begin to look towards building a more vibrant and resilient future. It's this kind of dedication and willingness to support one another that will see the South Coast region thriving long into the future and that's something that we take great pride in being part of," Mr Impey said.
Independence Ulladulla Inc Helping Hands.
Improve systems to support leadership to innovate and grow $19,000
Milton Ulladulla Business Chamber Inc Community Connect - Information Creates Endless Possibilities.
Continuation of building connections within the community groups, assisting the the existing and new volunteers by capturing important information, to then share and create possibilities for the broader community $20,830
Noahs Ark Centre of Shoalhaven Inc Destination Ulladulla Part 2.
Implement communication plan and to disseminate our videos most effectively and will build on capacity in recruitment and communications into the future. $12,000
Safe Waters Community Care Inc De-Escalation Training and Occupational Violence Prevention Training.
Empower staff and volunteers with the skills to de-escalate conflict and violence situations. $3,900
South Coast Bookclubs Inc Saving and Expanding the Bookclub.
Support for a self-sustaining book club service in Ulladulla to create a sense of community for new and existing residents. $6,456
StoryFest Inc StoryFest Inc - Fundraising for StoryFest.
Enable the continued growth and success of StoryFest with a new website and marketing campaign $10,000
The Dunn & Lewis Youth Development Foundation Ltd Community Spotlight.
Foster youth interest in community volunteering with a Youth Podcast Series. $10,795
Treading Lightly Inc Regenerative Development Officer Role.
Build a Regenerative Design Model for the benefit of this and other NFP organisation as well as a wider range of stakeholders. $30,000
Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre Inc Building Sustainability.
Prepare the Raft Race Committee for the future with succession planning and marketing support. $3,481
