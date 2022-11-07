The sun was shining, the oval was prepped and ready for an amazing K-2 athletics and sports day at Milton Public School recently.
Students from Kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 had an exciting day of running and then enjoyed a range of fun and energetic sports activities led by the Year 5 students.
They really made the most of the great conditions and many strong efforts were recorded on the day.
The parents were in attendance enjoyed seeing the children dressed in house colours and having a magnificent day.
It was a great day for the participants, the spectators and for the entire Milton Public School community.
In general everyone enjoyed the event and they all would like to see the sunny conditions remain for the rest of the term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.