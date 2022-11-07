IT took a longer than expected, but Safe Waters Community Care has good news to share.
The group's new homeless shelter will hopefully be open by next month.
"We are very excited to say that we finally have the go ahead from Shoalhaven City Council after 12 months to finish of our shelter on the Princes Highway," Safe Waters founder Sarah Date said.
"Works will now commence to complete what is needed and we hope the process will be much quicker when getting our Occupation Certificate.
"We hope that we will be in our new shelter before Christmas."
More people will be helped once the shelter is opened.
"The new shelter will mean our guests will have more privacy and we can sleep up to nine guests with two bathrooms and two separate living areas, giving us much more space," Sarah said about what the bigger shelter would offer.
"We will be completing the deck, and pergola, putting a drainage system in, fencing and a concrete ramp."
Volunteers helped set the shelter up and more support is needed.
"If anyone would like to help we really need financial help to get these things paid for, cover the costs of the reports and specialists we needed to supply to get the approval and to cover our operational costs ongoing as we are unfunded," Sarah said.
"If people were able to pay a regular payment every dollar counts and it would be really helping people in our local community so we can provide this service."
Go to https://www.safewaterscc.org/ to lean more and find out ways you can help.
