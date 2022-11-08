PHIL McDonald uses the word honour a lot when talking about his recent effort in the boxing ring.
The Mollymook resident took part in the Indigenous All Stars versus the World All Stars boxing tournament held on the weekend in Yagoona in Sydney.
The local health campaigner was captain of the World All Stars and he boxed Wiradjuri man Buddy Oldman who was the captain of the Indigenous All Stars.
He held the more experienced and younger opponent to a draw.
"I am not disappointed in the result at all," Phil said.
"This was no exhibition bout and my aim was not to take a backward step which I achieved."
Phil hurt an arm during the bout and he still cannot straighten the limb up.
His injury meant he could not take on Buddy for the "The Super Hero" belt which was due to be held the day after their All Stars bout.
Boxing aside, there were a lot of other important things going on during the All Stars tournament where some promising young boxers from Australia, the Torres Strait Islands and the Solomon Islands got to show off their ability.
The tournament has a strong reconciliation and health theme about it.
Phil is a campaigner for stroke awareness and in general, is a health campaigner. He shares many of the same values with Buddy.
After their fight Buddy and Phil were joined in the ring by well-known Australian boxer Anthony Mundine - the three spoke about their various health-related projects.
Phil said the chance just to go up and shake Anthony "Choc" Mundine's hand is something some of the younger fighters would remember for the rest of their lives.
"Just to be up there with them [Anthony Mundine and Buddy Oldman] for me was a real honour for me," Phil said.
Anthony Mundine also said to Phil - "you did really well up there".
"Hearing something like that from Choc was a huge compliment," Phil said.
The All Stars tournament also commemorated the death of Cassius Turvey - the 13-year-old boy who was brutally beaten to death.
Phil wore J for C [Justice for Cassius] on a left armband during the fight and they donated the Indigenous All Stars versus the World belt to Cassius' family.
