A membership with Shoalhaven Libraries offers more than just books - it provides access to over 25,000 products in its digital library, including audiobooks, ebooks, films and streaming platforms.
Shoalhaven City Council has a network of libraries located at Ulladulla, Milton, Nowra and Sanctuary Point, along with a mobile library service, which visits many of the local villages.
Membership with Shoalhaven Libraries is free for residents and non-residents of the Shoalhaven, and it's easy to become a digital member, which gives you access to online resources, with no need to visit a branch.
There is no minimum age requirement, however those aged under 16 years old, will need to apply with approval from a parent or guardian.
"Our Libraries are vital to growing thriving communities, and a free library membership gives access to a wide range of services and resources. Our libraries offer a vibrant and comfortable place for families, students and community groups to learn and connec"', Director City Lifestyles Jane Lewis said.
"For those who love reading but are physically unable to visit one of our libraries, we have a free home library service that selects and delivers books according to your reading tastes."
Council staff run a range of free events and programs designed to bring the Shoalhaven community together, which includes the Rhymetime and Storytime sessions are run for young children to nurture early literary skills.
Free technology help is also offered for those needing a little assistance or advice with their devices or wanting to expand on their skills.
"You can learn about computer coding, listen to an author or history talk, and even attend a free monthly movie screening", Ms Lewis said.
Ms Lewis said she is heartened to see an increase in visitors to Shoalhaven Libraries since COVID restrictions eased earlier this year and is encouraging more people to enjoy all the benefits that a Shoalhaven Libraries membership has to offer.
It is quick and easy to join Shoalhaven Libraries. Simply apply online or in person by visiting one of the library branches.
For more information contact the staff at Shoalhaven Libraries on (02) 4429 3705.
