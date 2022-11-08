Undertaking training in Ulladulla to become a specialist rural general practitioner [GP] is the latest step in years of hard work and dedication for lawyer turned doctor, Joshua Boom.
Dr Bloom was recently announced as the 2022 GP Synergy South Eastern NSW Registrar of the Year.
Dr Boom has undertaken the last 16 months of his training at Ulladulla Medical Clinic under the supervision of Dr Matthew Allan, Dr David Wall and Dr Paul Rothe
The award winner also worked at Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
"I previously worked as a personal injury lawyer helping injured people receive compensation," Dr Bloom said.
"Despite it being an important role, I realised being a doctor was a profession where I could really make a difference in someone's life.
His first shift at Milton Ulladulla Hospital was action packed.
"We had a cardiac arrest, a severe asthma attack and a chainsaw injury," Dr Bloom said.
"Similarly, GP training has been a real learning experience for me as you never know what is going to come through the door.
"I have felt so supported through my entire learning process.
"I'm very grateful to GP Synergy, my GP supervisors, and the hospital team for making my training such an enjoyable experience.
"Most of all I've enjoyed meeting my patients and becoming their general practitioner.:
He said it was an honour to win the award.
"It's really nice to feel like a valued member of the team in the local area but above all my family has always been so supportive and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," Dr Boom said.
Chief Executive Officer of local general practice education and training provider GP Synergy, Cameron Wilson, said during their three-to-four-year journey to become a specialist GP, GP registrars make a significant contribution to primary healthcare provision in local communities like Milton Ulladulla.
"GP registrars that are part of the South Eastern NSW training region undertook more than 500,000 consultations last year," Mr Wilson said. "GP Synergy is delighted to recognise Dr Boom as the 2022 Registrar of the Year for South Eastern NSW, for commitment and excellence during his GP training.
"With more than 220 registrars training across South Eastern NSW, Dr Boom's achievement is certainly something to be proud of."
