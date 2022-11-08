THE representative cricket season continues to build with the announcement of two strong teams.
The Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone, this week, announced its Women's Regional Bash [the Illawarra Flames] team and Colts team.
Shoalhaven players feature in both these two strong sides.
Star local player Joanne Kelly is coach of the Illawarra Flames and she will also play a key on field role - particularly with the bat.
The Flames, starting Friday, are in for a busy few days with three matches.
The Illawarra Flames will participate in the Southern Zone and play Riverina Bullets on Friday, followed by two matches on Saturday against the ACT Aces and Western Outlaws.
Highly promising Shoalhaven duo Alec Dobson and Tom Fletcher have been selected in the Colts side.
The Colts Tournament will be played in Queanbeyan from Monday December 12 to Thursday December 15.
Samantha Badgery Highlands
Dharmini Chauhan Illawarra
Aaliyah Humphries South Coast
Emily Jackson Highlands
Joanne Kelly Shoalhaven
Kobi Lynch-Munro Illawarra
Shania Martin Highlands
Alana McEnearney Illawarra
Tahlia Pracy South Coast
Lily Savilli Illawarra
Taleah Urszulak South Coast
Neve Wallace Highlands
Annalee Watson South Coast
Bailey Abela Illawarra
Michael Amadio Illawarra
Angus Campbell Illawarra
Ryan Cattle Illawarra
Mitch Constantinou South Coast
Alec Dobson Shoalhaven
Tom Fletcher Shoalhaven
Noah King Illawarra
Rahul Mudaliar Far South Coast
Oli Needham Illawarra
Will Watson Highlands
Hayden Willebrand Highlands
Jack Yates Illawarra
Coach: Grant Tilling
Ass Coach: Mitch Calder
