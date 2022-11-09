Business Milton Ulladulla's [BMU] Small Business Breakfast Workshops are back this year by popular demand
BMU are excited to announce that three Small Business Breakfast Workshops to celebrate 'Small Business Month will be held in November.
After receiving funding from NSW Government, BMU can offer free tickets to all workshops.
The workshops will be held at the Mollymook Golf Club's function room.
All workshops run from 7am - 9am, then attendees are invited to stay from 9am - 9:30am for question and answer session, along with some networking.
The workshops are:
Workshop one: Tuesday November 15 - Peter Pepperell -A simple Plan for your business to Soar
Workshop two: Tuesday November 22- David Kwasha - Mastering Effective Communication and Active Listening through DiSC Profiling.
Workshop three: Tuesday November 29 - Ana De Oliveira - SPIN Sales Methodology
Numbers limited. Register today. Grab your FREE tickets here.
Breakfast includes: toasties, muffins, fruit platter, refreshments and barista coffee.
