Aboriginal community voices and perspectives being sought to join the Shoalhaven Glossy Black Cockatoo Advisory Group.
The project has been running since April and has been led by good community representation.
The group is currently seeking interest to 'top up' the group with more voices/representation as the project progresses from reading Country and assessing glossy black cockatoo habitats to developing a Healthy Country Plan.
The purpose of the Aboriginal Advisory Group is to help secure the future of glossy black cockatoos in the Shoalhaven by empowering local Aboriginal custodians to reconnect with fire impacted landscapes and build on their existing cultural knowledge and values of the species to develop a Healthy Country Plan (HCP) for glossies into the future.
The group meet fortnightly on Monday afternoons at Nowra library and a small sitting fee is available to support participation.
Requirements to join the group
How to apply
Submit a short statement about why you're interested in securing a Healthy Country Plan for Glossy Black-Cockatoos to rodney.broad@environment.nsw.gov.au
Expressions of interest closes Monday November 14
More information about the project
This project is helping to secure a future for glossy black-cockatoos in the Shoalhaven by empowering local Aboriginal custodians to reconnect with fire impacted landscapes.
Dharawal and Dhurga speaking communities are building on existing cultural knowledge and values of the species through the project.
The project included setting up an Aboriginal Advisory Group (AAG) and coordinating access to all areas where the glossy black-cockatoo is found, which is generating a local understanding of 'glossy Country'.
The AAG will support the development of Aboriginal-led actions to look at current and future threats in a healthy Country plan (HCP) for glossy black cockatoos.
The AAG meets regularly in the Shoalhaven to lead the direction of and collate community values to incorporate into the HCP.
The development of the HCP includes, but is not limited to, the following:
The AAG will gather community values at a range of local events and project workshops to incorporate into the HCP.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.