A field of 50 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford, at the Mollymook Beachside Course, recently, in conjunction with the second and final round of the Medal Of Medals.
Winning score of the day went to Stan Izzard with 23 points, while second place went to Christopher Hole with 21 points, in a count-back from third placed Kevin Hodge.
The overall Medal of Medals was won by Peter Geach with a total score of 38 points over the two weeks, followed by Chris Hole who was runner-up with a score of 36 points.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ken Venables on both the second and ninth holes, while Alan (Butch) May was the closest on the sixth hole.
Balls were awarded down to 16 points on a count-back.
The wildcard was not won again, and so jackpots to eight balls next week.
Next week golfers play the second round of the Phillips Smash Repairs Trophy.
This is a par event with the first round previously played on May 25.
At this stage John Amer is leading on +2, followed by Tanzi Lea on a count-back from 5 others on +1
The day finished with the successful election of captain, vice-captain and match-committee for 2023.
Ron Sweaney was re-elected as captain, Peter Geach is coming in as vice-captain; while Brian Morrison, Chris Hole and Steve Whiting will complete the 2023 committee.
