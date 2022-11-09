Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf results

Updated November 10 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 8:30am
Captain Ron Sweaney congratulates overall Medal of Medals winner Peter Geach and winner of the day Stan Izzard.

A field of 50 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford, at the Mollymook Beachside Course, recently, in conjunction with the second and final round of the Medal Of Medals.

