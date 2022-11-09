EXCITEMENT is building for the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast's [DSASC] Mollymook event.
Known as "the smiles on dials" event, the surf day will be held on Saturday November 19.
DSASC president Ian Picton said people had been regularly calling him seeking information about either surfing or volunteering.
"We always get a good day down there in Mollymook and support for the event has been good as normal," he said.
Well known local Yatte Yattah resident, Daniel Colebrook, is looking forward to catching some waves.
"It's cool and exciting to catch a wave," Daniel said.
"I enjoy learning to surf, making friends and having fun."
Daniel encourages other people to come down to Mollymook Beach on Saturday November 19 to join in the fun.
Registrations start from 8.30am and the event organisors hope to have surfers in the water by 10am.
Ian said they hope to get at least three hours surfing in on the day.
The event is always heavily supported by volunteers.
People can turn up from 6am on the day to help get the event organised.
Ian said if people want to learn more about the DSASC and become "a more hands on volunteer" they could attend a 90 minute information session from 5.30pm on Friday November 18.
At the information session people can learn more about the DSASC's equipment,
More details on the information meeting will soon appear on the DSASC's social pages.
Go to www.facebook.com/DSASouthCoast for more information and to contact Ian.
Ian said he is always happy to talk to people about the day.
