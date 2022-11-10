THE Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs capped off its Group Seven Rugby League season recently with its traditional presentation night.
The club had 190 people in attendance at the Dunn Lewis Youth Centre for the 2022 presentation dinner and awards ceremony.
The club, on the night, announced the winners of its special awards - the Danny Lewis Memorial Encouragement award and the Grant Evans Memorial for the most tenacious player.
The Danny Lewis Memorial Encouragement Award was won by Koby Lord and the Grant Evans Memorial for the most tenacious player went to Lachlan Barr.
The club is preparing for the 2023 season with an announcement of its coaching staff expected soon.
Meanwhile, the club would like to congratulate Harrison Tan and Jarrah Treweek on their selection in the Illawarra South Coast Dragons Under 18's Laurie Daley Cup squads.
The club is proud of both Harry and Jarrah and wishes them all the best of luck
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.