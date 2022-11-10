Shoalhaven residents now have access to hepatitis C testing and treatment closer to home, with the launch of a new purpose-built mobile clinic van.
The clinic on wheels, dubbed the 'C-Side Van' by staff, allows clinicians to provide hepatitis C testing, treatment and prevention education, particularly to people living in regional communities.
The clinic will be in Nowra on Monday November 14 from 6am - 2pm at Lawrence Ave Methadone Program (LAMP) in Lawrence Avenue, Nowra and then on Monday December 5 rom 6am - 2pm at Lawrence Ave Methadone Program (LAMP) in Lawrence Avenue, Nowra.
Hepatitis C is one of the leading causes of liver cancer and can cause permanent damage if left untreated.
While once considered a life-threatening chronic health condition, effective treatments are now readily available.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) Director of Drug and Alcohol Services, David Reid, said that the launch of the C-Side Van was a great step towards the state goal of eliminating hepatitis C as a public health concern by 2028 as part of the NSW Hepatitis C Strategy 2022 - 2025.
"Hepatitis C remains a concern in many areas, particularly within our culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) and Aboriginal communities," Mr Reid said.
"New antiviral medications (tablets) are now able to cure hepatitis C in the vast majority of cases, giving people who have been living with this disease a new lease on life.
"Our goal is to educate people about their options and to ensure that testing and treatment is easy to access for those who may not seek it out otherwise."
The new C-Side Van has already delivered a number of clinics within the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Mr Reid said believes the launch of the C-Side Van will be a game-changer in the diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis C for the Illawarra and Shoalhaven communities.
"Our team is incredibly proud of what we've achieved and we're excited to be able to deliver this new and important service to our local communities," Mr Reid said.
"Getting the C-Side Van on the road was a team effort - we engaged local agencies who specialise in the fit out of emergency vehicles to help us create the purpose-built clinic space and staff completed driver training to ensure they can safely operate the van."
Local Aboriginal artist, Jasmine Sarin, also contributed artwork for the exterior design.
Hepatitis C treatment is available at Drug and Alcohol Centres across the District.
To book an appointment, call 1300 652 226. More information about hepatitis C can be found
at https://www.hep.org.au/ or via a local GP.
The NSW Government invested $6.2 million in services to strengthen testing, treatment
and prevention of hepatitis C in 2021-22.
