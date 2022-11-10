Typewriters, fax machines and snail mail - how things have changed

I was at my computer recently waiting for an email to come through that I know had just been sent. I kept checking my inbox - and my spam, just in case.
I was getting a little frustrated that it was taking so long to arrive. Quite simply I had things to do and really didn't have time to wait for this email.
It was clearly a slow day in the cyber world because it took about two minutes. That's right two whole minutes.
And then I gave myself a reality check.
I reminded myself of a time, not so long ago, when the only way a letter would arrive was after several days via snail mail. Back then even overnight delivery was an unknown concept. You can forget about a two minute wait.
Then as time progressed into the mid-80s I remember the introduction of this amazing thing called a fascimile (fax) machine. I reminded myself of my early working days where the only fax machine in town was owned by a motel near my office.
We had an arrangement that documents could be sent to that machine and I was tasked with walking the two blocks to the motel to pick up the documents. They came in the form of one long run of paper - none of these A4 pages.
I would then return to my office to re-type the content - using a traditional, old-school typwriter (see picture above) and copy paper. If I was fortunate I wouldn't need to change the ribbon and I would complete my typing without error, in which case I would have to start again.
But one thing was always certain, my typewriter would drop the letter 'e' - just like the typewriters on any of the popular crime shows of the day such as Murder She Wrote.
Within three years I had taken a role at a different newspaper. That first day on the job was a little daunting as I noted the very modern equipment I was required to use. I walked into an office complete with a computer for each reporter and the fax machine sat on the bench behind my desk.
However, emails were still a foreign concept at that time. Snail mail was still our reality.
I fondly reflect on those times-gone-by when everything seemed to happen at a slower pace.
It makes me smile and I note that we never seemed to have a problem with the slow mail, the fax machine located two blocks from the office or the clunky old typewriter with the lazy 'e'.
But I guess that was a time when we knew no different.
I'm most definitely grateful for modern technology, but like everything there is the good and bad side to this. For starters, no-one ever tried to hack into my typewriter to steal my identity, my money or my passwords. In fact we didn't even need to remember passwords back then. That was definitely a bonus.
What are some things that you miss, or at the very least fondly recall, from the past?
I would love to hear and share your stories as you join me on this journey into years-gone-by. Please send your pictures and stories to jackie.meyers@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Stay well and I hope you enjoy your trip down Memory Lane.
Jackie Meyers
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.