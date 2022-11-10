Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Youth Driver Education Program event with Ulladulla High students

Updated November 11 2022 - 11:53am, first published November 10 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the basics of changing a tire to advice on ways to help at an accident scene, a group of students walked away from an education program with lots of useful information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.