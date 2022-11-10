From the basics of changing a tire to advice on ways to help at an accident scene, a group of students walked away from an education program with lots of useful information.
The Year 11 students from Ulladulla High took part in the Milton Ulladulla Youth Driver Education Program this week.
Local police, NSW ambulance, and NSW Fire and Rescue staff as well as Ulladulla SES volunteers and mechanics hosted talks at various stations in the Ulladulla Sports Park, while Shoalhaven City Council staff also attended.
Paramedics took the students through CPR training, fire and rescue firefighters explained how they access vehicles to extract trapped passengers, a police officer showed students what tools they use to improve road safety and the teenagers learned the basics of under bonnet maintenance and how to change a tyre.
Given all the rain and possibility of having to drive on flooded roads, the students learned just how easy it would take for a car to be washed away.
They were also told how a vital an informed bystander at an accident, even if it's just sitting with an injured person, can be at an accident scene.
The messages were put across in easy to understand language - including the simple mechanics like checking fluids in a car.
The Milton Ulladulla Youth Driver Education Program began in 1991, due to a number of local youths dying or being seriously injured in motor vehicle collisions within the area.
It's run by a committed group of volunteers and is held each year.
