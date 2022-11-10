The South Coast Police District is urging the community and visitors to do their part in preventing them and their vehicles being the target of property crime.
Unfortunately, the South Coast Police District has recently seen an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles along the South Coast.
Vehicles can be accessed illegally in many ways.
This would include popping a window, manipulating the locks, or even specified tools like a punch.
This type of offending can often be opportunistic.
Make sure you close your windows and doors, making sure they are all locked.
Last thing you want is an undesirable walking by and thinking they can help themselves to something of yours, purely because the window has been left open.
Do not leave your keys or spare keys around the vehicle or home.
We all know that person who leaves their keys in the wheel arch while they may be catching a few waves down at the beach. The bad guys know this.
Make sure you take any valuables or addressed documents, out of the vehicle.
By leaving items in view from the window is just allowing offenders to walk by and enjoy a bit of window shopping.
If they see something of decent value, they would be just licking their lips at the chance to get to it.
The main way for this person to get their hands on that item would more than likely be by breaking a window or damaging another part of your vehicle.
Look at engraving and photographing any accessories which may be attached to the vehicle.
Engraving your licence number may assist in returning the item to its rightful owner, if it comes into police hands by other means.
Make sure you look after your vehicles and your property.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non Emergencies contact Police Link on 131 444 or your local Police
To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.