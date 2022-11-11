Milton Ulladulla Times
Iconic Milton property 'Mimosa Park' to go up for auction in 2023

Updated November 11 2022 - 1:33pm, first published 11:10am
Mimosa Park spans more than 700 acres and is expected to go for a lucrative sum at auction in January. Pictures supplied.

The iconic 'Mimosa Park' will kick off the real estate market in 2023 with the Milton property going under the hammer on January 25, 2023.

