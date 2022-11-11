The iconic 'Mimosa Park' will kick off the real estate market in 2023 with the Milton property going under the hammer on January 25, 2023.
The property spans more than 730 acres, including more than 500 arable acres of dairy or beef cattle country.
Raine and Horne Mollymook director Ben Pryde said 'Mimosa Park' is expected to lure a significant eight-figure sum, but could go even higher.
"The price could vary widely based on comparable recent sales in this region," Mr Pryde said.
Once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity
Much loved and cherished and held in the one family for over 60 years, the prestigious 'Mimosa Park symbolises Milton's best.
"It will sell as a possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the successful bidder, who will either be a well-heeled executive or entrepreneur," Mr Pryde said.
"The buyers won't necessarily need a farming background, but an interest in owning a rural property."
Mr Pryde said the property had already been shown to a number of interested parties, while the phones have been ringing hot with inquiries.
He said given its iconic placement and serene surrounds, the buyer will likely be looking for a trophy property to serve as a "home away from home or a principal place of residence".
"The property may also appeal to farmers downsizing from massive properties in western NSW who want to maintain an attachment to the land but within a stone's throw of the coast," Mr Pryde said.
"There's also an outside chance a business from the retreat industry might see value in this property."
Current commercial operation
Currently operating as a thriving beef cattle enterprise, Mimosa Park has a carrying capacity of an average of 450 cows and calves.
The property is well-watered by seven dams, five troughs, several natural springs, and spring-fed creeks, including the meandering Boyne, Knights Creek, and Stockyard Creek.
Mr Pryde noted, "This is quality dairy country with over 500 arable acres and good weed control practices.
"Unquestionably, this is coastal beef cattle farming at its finest."
The property is separated into 27 paddocks with laneway systems and 4-5 strand barb fencing.
South coast lifestyle at its finest
The magnificent coastal acreage has two modest farmhand cottages. However, Mr Pryde recommends that there is significant potential to design and build a phenomenal dream homestead with sweeping panoramic rural and mountain vistas.
"Situated in big sky country, Mimosa Park will let its new owners experience the most amazing sunsets over Pigeon House Mountain and The Castle or the clearing mist above the neighbouring State Forest and Morton National Park.
"The superb property is wrapped with tall stands of native forest and has spectacular views of the Budawang Ranges."
This rare acreage is close to Mollymook's world-class beaches, restaurants, golf courses, and Milton's boutique shopping, art, culture, and café strip.
Milton's most iconic and sought-after Mimosa Park 265-266 Mimosa Park Road, Via Milton, Morton is to be auctioned on Wednesday at 6:30 pm, 25 January 2023, at the Ulladulla Civic Centre (opposite the harbour).
To obtain an Information Memorandum for this genuinely impressive Milton rural holding or to organise a private inspection, contact Ben Pryde of Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton on 0410 324 209.
