THE highlights were numerous from today's Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ulladulla.
Jordyn Bachouse's beautiful rendition of the Advance Australia Fair and Colin Thompson's playing of The Last Post were among the highlights of this significant event.
Seeing so many school students at the Friday November 11 event was another of the highlights.
All the schools from around the Milton/Ulladulla area were represented at the event and many students also took part in the wreath-laying ceremony.
The Milton Ulladulla Preschool was also represented and it was hard not to smile as these children walked down to the memorial in one mass group and placed poppies at the memorial.
The event, expertly run by the Milton Ulladulla Sub Branch at its Prince Highway memorial, was well supported by the community.
The words "remember the sacrifice made in all wars" was heard at the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.