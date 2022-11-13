Ulladulla Boardrider, Keira Buckpitt, keeps on impressing and winning awards.
Keira was named the Junior Athlete Of The Year at the recent Illawarra Sports Awards.
She has had a memorable year and rates as one of the most promising athletes in the Shoalhaven/Illawarra.
There were winners announced from eight categories on the night at the Fraternity Club, Fairy Meadow.
It has been a sensational year for Ulladulla junior surfer Keira Buckpitt, who claimed two major honours at the Illawarra Academy of Sport's awards night, winning the DRB Group Athlete of the Year award and the 'Lonestar' Athlete of the Year prize.
In winning the major award, she joined esteemed company, with former winners including Emma McKeon, Blake Govers, Sally Fitzgibbons, Sarah Carli and Kieran Woolley.
Buckpitt can now add the Illawarra Sports Awards Junior Athlete Of The Year award to her trophy cabinet.
After winning the major awards at the IAS night, their chief executive John Armstrong said the organisation was proud of what Buckpitt had achieved so far in her short career.
"Keira has been a fantastic ambassador for the Academy over the past few years, her passion, commitment and enthusiasm to her sport has been outstanding."
The Illawarra Sports Awards were hosted by The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.