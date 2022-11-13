GRASS roots environmental group Treading Lightly is looking for the "silver lining" from the suspension of the REDcycle soft plastics collection program.
People, thanks to the REDcycle program, could drop off their soft plastics for collection at Coles and Woolworths supermarkets.
The scheme was stopped recently as the two companies that took the recycled material couldn't accept any more soft plastics due to a fire in a factory and downturns in market demand.
Founder of the Milton-based Treading Lightly, Monica Mudge, hopes the silver lining will be a push for change rather than just "wishcycling" - a term she recently heard.
"Additionally we need to adopt a circular economy when it comes to plastic recycling," she said.
"We need councils, and businesses across the country to buy back products such as those produced by Replas [Australia's leading recycled plastic manufacturer aiming to provide a solution for plastic waste with effective sustainable products] instead of buying virgin plastics," she said.
"Perhaps if that were the case RedCycle would have been able to continue its amazing services to communities and the environment."
For Treading Lightly, their environmental work continues.
"There is so much work to be done but my hope, and something I'll be advocating for, is a truly circular economy where everyone is engaged, responsible, and accountable for reducing plastic, increasing innovative alternatives, and recycling what is produced into longer life products," she said.
The longer-life products include play equipment, bollards and park benches [above].
The friendship seats at Ulladulla Public School provides an example of what can be produced by saving school soft plastics, sending them off to RedCycle then buying their plastics back in the form of benches or other equipment.
Monica said the Ulladulla Public School experience was an example of what the circular economy looked like.
She said we all have a role to play when it comes to soft plastic usage.
"As individuals, it truly is time to start working harder at the way we consume, how we buy and what we buy," she said.
"Say no to over-packaging, say yes to bulk foods and community sharing. We need to eat less packaged food and more plastic free, local, fresh food. We need to eat seasonally and with consciousness.
"All we have right now is taking responsibility for the end life of everything we buy, but on a producer's level, they especially need to be responsible and accountable for the end life of what they produce. The way they produce and we choose to live and consume should not be at the cost of the environment."
She said governments must put a value on the price of plastic waste immediately.
"With so much innovation out there can they do better? They need to buy these plastics back to be then repurposed," she said.
"The system as it stands only profits the suppliers at the cost of the environment and ultimately us as taxpayers and it's a system we are all part of I guess and one we have the power to hugely influence, even at an individual level."
