There are many reasons why several businesses and individuals came together recently to support the Cancer Support Foundation [CSF] of Milton Ulladulla.
Foremost is that many people, including the event organisors, have a link to cancer - be it themselves, family or friends.
Secondly, the foundation serves an important role in the community and is deserving of the support and money that was raised at the recent event.
Vans Rensburg Galleries and Small Town Provisions, both from Milton, along with artist Taz Witkamp combined their efforts to hold a fundraiser for the foundation.
The recent fundraiser was held at Scott and Kate Lucas' beautiful Airlie House in Milton.
Sarah Thomas from Vans Rensburg Galleries said they called their event "Bask" which took a long lunch format.
Liz and Sean Dalton from Small Town Provisions, who also run catering company Season and Savour, like Scott and Kate Lucas, were only too happy to support the event.
Scott and Kate were approached by about opening Airlie House up for the event, which they were happy to do as proceeds would support a charitable group - the Cancer Support Foundation.
Sarah Thomas from Vans Rensburg Galleries said the foundation was the obvious group to support.
Sarah has had a family member who used CSF's services.
"CSF is a voluntary community service that does not get any funding," Sarah said.
They raised almost $6000 at the event.
Taz, who is represented by Vans Rensburg Galleries, painted a work of the scenery around Airlie House on the day which was auctioned off.
Other works, from the gallery, were also on display and for sale at the event.
Ten percent of the sales price from the works sold and ten percent of the bar sales on the day also went to the cause.
Sarah said everybody was happy with how the day went and they were all particularly pleased with the figure that was raised.
CSF committee member Julie Sinclair said they would like to thank everyone who organised and supported the event.
Funds will go to support the patients who use the facility.Julie said the support from everyone involved with "Bask" was amazing.
