Willinga Park's Ringers Western World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft will be back bigger and better next year thanks to the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said a $184,486 grant for the World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft will ensure the Bawley Point event is bigger and better than ever.
Mrs Hancock said the World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft has established itself as one of the most prestigious and innovative equine events in the southern hemisphere.
With the signature day of the 2022 event selling out at the start of the week (capped at 2495), additional infrastructure is required to increase capacity.
Stream One funding will be used for the hire of additional grandstands, toilet trailers, all-weather temporary parking and costs for contracting a freestyle motocross show.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Regional Events Acceleration Fund is supporting the growth of existing regional events and attracting new major domestic and international events to regional NSW.
"Money is rolling out right across regional NSW helping local events go from strength to strength and putting regional NSW on the map," Mr Toole said.
"We know that hosting events in regional areas attracts visitors to towns, and those guests will spend money in local shops, grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant or café, and boost regional businesses and economies.
"Since its inception, the Regional Events Acceleration Fund has supported the delivery and development of 85 events, with more than one million visitors traveling to the regional areas where these events are held."
Mrs Hancock said the funding will allow the event to increase visitation to town, provide great value for visitors, help boost tourism and support local business.
"I'm delighted to be able to put on such an iconic event for locals and visitors thanks to the Regional Events Acceleration Fund," Mrs Hancock said.
The $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.
