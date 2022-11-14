Milton Ulladulla Times
Willinga Park's Ringers Western World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft gets a grant

Updated November 14 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:30pm
Campdraft action at Willinga Park. Image supplied

Willinga Park's Ringers Western World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft will be back bigger and better next year thanks to the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.

