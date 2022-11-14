Matt Gilkes' return to the NSW's Sheffield Shield team today did not go to plan.
The in-form Gilkes, an Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior, was due to play in the Blues' last Shield match but broke a finger in training, two days prior to the start of the game and has spent the last 10-days off the field.
He returned today [Monday, November 14] against Tasmania at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.
It was a nightmarish return for the batter.
Gilkes strolled out to the middle to face the dangerous Riley Meredith who was in the middle of an impressive spell with the ball.
The Ulladulla junior lasted one delivery.
Meredith, who has sent Moises Henriques back to the pavilion the ball before, also had Gilkes' measure.
Gilkes looked stunned after nicking an impressive ball from Meredith into wicketkeeper Jake Dorin's hands.
NSW all-rounder Sean Abbott was next in to face Meredith who was on a hattrick.
Abbott survived the hattrick ball, just after 1 pm, NSW were struggling at 5/77, chasing Tasmania's 333 runs.
