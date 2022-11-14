A group of young environmentalists, along with family members, friends and volunteers, are continuing their monthly clean-up project.
Run by the junior members of Treading Lightly, the event is part of a series of quick, regular, community-run clean-up on the first Sunday of each month between 9.30am to 10.30am.
The group, each month, picks an area that needs a tidy up and they head out and collect various pieces of rubbish.
The latest rubbish collection area was Lake Tabourie where the volunteers put in the hours and picked up an impressive amount of rubbish.
The next tidy location will be near the Ulladulla tip.
Meet at the corner of Green Street and Pirralea Road Sunday December 4 at 9.30am.
The aim of the project is to encourage everyone to get more involved, allow Treading Lightly's juniors and school environment groups to proactively make a difference to their town, and of course to remove as much waste from our environment as possible.
If you'd like to join the Treading Lightly clean-up crew, please email info@treadinglightly.org.au, follow them on socials or check out their website at www.TLInc.org.au/ and keep an eye on their progress.
By the end of 2022, they hope to remove over 250kg of waste.
