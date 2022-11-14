This term Budawang School have had some budding young historians and scientists at work.
Did you know that Earth isn't the only planet with volcanos?
This is one of the interesting science facts the students have discovered recently.
Students then enthusiastically experimented with making their own volcanic eruptions.
Budawang School's younger scientists made lava lamps in jars.
They were excited to discover the bubbles moving on their own. They experimented with what happens to the liquids if you shake them up.
Budawang School's historians have been learning about the Vikings.
During their research they learned that Vikings do not have horns on their helmets.
The class made shields and practiced lining them all up together to make a row of shields like the Vikings used to do in battle.
Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of our students, Chris, noticed that we didn't have a portrait of the Queen displayed in our school.
He wrote a letter to our Federal Member Fiona Phillips who, much to the delight of the class, made a special visit to our school to deliver an official picture.
While she was here, Chris showed her his idea for a new Australian flag that he had designed himself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.