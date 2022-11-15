Dr Meike Flore from the Milton Family Medical Practice urges people not to be complacent when it comes to COVID-19.
Her plea comes as the "fourth wave" of COVID-19 starts to hit.
"There has been a rapid increase in COVID-19 numbers of late with a wide range of variants," she said.
"The same advice as previous stands - protect yourself and others, especially the most vulnerable."
She doesn't know how strong the fourth wave will be but she knows the community has become complacent.
Dr Flore is not trying to alarm people - she just wants community members to look after themselves.
"I personally don't think we will ever go back to square one but we do need to protect ourselves and others, especially the very vulnerable," she said
The Milton based doctor said masks and vaccinations were keys to being COVID-19 safe.
"It is such an easy thing to do. Patients and doctors are still required to wear masks in medical practices and hospitals," she said.
"We have all seen how powerful it can be to wear a mask properly and appropriately.
"We are getting closer to Christmas and I think the last thing anyone needs is a fourth wave or any restrictions that could potentially come with it."
She suggests wearing masks in crowded places or public transport should "still be the norm".
Dr Flore knows many people don't like wearing masks.
"On the other hand we have been longing for the mask of freedom' for so long. So it was such a relief when we could finally get rid of them in public," she said.
"From a medical point of view the mask wearing situation is quite different. We get exposed to a lot of viruses throughout the day and hence protecting ourselves and other potentially unwell patients in the waiting room is very important."
Mask wearing and isolation can also cause issues, according to the Milton based doctor.
"Another problem in regards to masks and isolation has been the fact that we actually haven't exposed our bodies to any viruses, which means our bodies were not able to build up any immunity," she said.
"This winter has been one of the worst in regards to childhood viruses (including RSV and hand foot and mouth). Children and adults were a lot more affected by them and it took much longer to get better.
"So a bit of exposure and sharing is a good thing I guess. However, where do we draw the line?"
If you are feeling unwell, Dr Flore said it was important to take the appropriate steps.
"Firstly, if we are feeling unwell (with anything really) we should stay at home until you feel better," she said
"Particularly vulnerable people should still test themselves as they have access to antiviral medications. They need to be commenced within five days of onset of symptoms."
Antiviral medications are available to anyone over the age of 70, people with more than two risk factors age 50 and over and anyone over 18 who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander with more than two risk factors have access to the medication from 30 years of age.
"We need to adhere to strict eligibility criteria as health professionals. Anyone concerned should speak to their health professional for more information," Dr Flore said.
The Milton Family Medical Practice, when it comes to COVID-19 boosters, still does weekly clinics. Mainly on Saturdays but is also happy to vaccinate anyone who wants to during office hours Monday to Friday.
Call the practice 4454 4555 for more information.
The third or fourth dose should be given three months after their first booster dose.
A fifth dose for severely immunocompromised is recommended
People in these categories are:
The advice is that people aged 30 to 49 years old can receive a second booster if they choose.
