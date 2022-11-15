SETTING up its new homeless shelter has been a costly exercise for Safe Waters Community Care.
The group is looking forward to opening its new shelter before Christmas and hopes the community will support them like they have done in the past.
The founder of Ulladulla's Safe Waters Community Care, Sarah Date, said they need financial support.
"We are currently completely unfunded, which means we are relying solely on financial donations," she said.
"The hold up from Shoalhaven City Council, over the past 12 months, meant that we had to get engineers reports, bushfire consultants, access consultants and architectural plans and more, which cost us over $15 000 and 12 months in loss of lodgings for a house that was sitting empty.
"We no longer have funding for our staff and have had to stop wages for our executive director so that we can keep our shelter coordinator position going."
Sarah would love it if anyone could reach out and offer financial assistance.
"Whatever you can afford to regularly donate on a weekly, fortnightly, monthly basis - perhaps a direct debit set up which will go towards our operational costs - every dollar will really count," she said.
"A lot of the grants we apply for won't cover operational costs. While it is great to have a new building, new IT and systems in place and new fencing we will not be able to operate the shelter without staff on a continual basis."
She said the shelter's volunteers are wonderful and assist at night time without pay.
"However, we need our qualified staff to operate the shelter during the day, support our guests and manage our volunteers," Sarah said.
"We will continue to apply for government funding and seek philanthropic organisations."
Sarah said financial statements can be provided to potential donors as she understands the importance of transparency and accountability.
"We just want to make sure everyone has a roof over their heads, a warm healthy meal and support and ensure that the shelter remains open," Sarah said.
She would like to thank everyone who has helped in the past.
"We are overwhelmed at the huge support we have received so far from our local community," she said.
The South Coast Beer Festival run by our local Apex club, the Alter Wine Bar Milton Spooktacular charity event, Cupitts Estate 'Hazy 8' community keg, The Lions Club sausage sizzle at Bunnings, A local quadriplegic Cameron McMullen who swam 30kms in 30 days raising $10 000, The Mollymook Longboarders club fundraising event, Mollymook Ladies Golf charity event, and our local clubs continue to support Safe Waters. Greenscape Constructions and J&T Dale Plumbing are coming together to finish off all of our building works, deck and drainage system.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local businesses, organisations, people who continue to donate and raise funds and of course our amazing volunteers," Sarah said.
"We honestly cannot run this service without all of you. Without you, we would not exist. So, with a full heart, we say thank you! Our guests thank you.
"We have had so many guests who have moved on to a safer and more fulfilling life thanks to us and to you."
If you would like to volunteer please visit www safewaterscc.org and complete our registration form. The group's bank details are also on our webpage and you can call them on 0457 740 951 for more information.
"We look forward to bringing you some good news when we open our new Highway Shelter, until then, enjoy the sunshine, spread the word for us and stay well," Sarah said.
