The Australian Lifeguard Service [ALS] are now recruiting for beach lifeguards across the Shoalhaven region.
The area they will cover goes from Shoalhaven Heads to Mollymook and is for December this year to January 2023.
As an ALS NSW lifeguard, you have the unique opportunity to make a difference to the safety of thousands of beachgoers.
In the 2021/22 season, ALS lifeguards prevented over 490,000 serious incidents occurring.
Being an ALS lifeguard is a challenging and rewarding job that puts you at the frontline of public safety.
You will receive full training with work available each school holiday period and right across the summer season.
This is your chance to work on some of NSW' most incredible beaches.
To find out more information, please follow the link to the job application at https://lifeguards.com.au/NSW/become-a-lifeguard
The ALS says surfers would make perfect lifeguards
"We believe local surfers make some of the best lifeguards, combining unrivalled beach knowledge with physical ability," the ALS said.
"The ALS welcomes all surfers and Boardrider club members to take part in an ALSNSW Lifeguard Academy aimed to help fast track you to being a fully qualified and ready to work on the beach this summer."
