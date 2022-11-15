Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Australian Lifeguard Service seeks Shoalhaven lifeguards

Updated November 15 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeguards at Shoalhaven Heads. Details | lifeguards.com.au/NSW/become-a-lifeguard.

The Australian Lifeguard Service [ALS] are now recruiting for beach lifeguards across the Shoalhaven region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.