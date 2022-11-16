Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Woolworths Ulladulla and Vincentia's OzHarvest food insecurity program

Updated November 16 2022 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Each week, OzHarvest also collects more than 140,000 kilograms of surplus food from more than 580 local Woolworths stores, to achieve the total goal of delivering 60 million meals over 11 years to Australians in need. Picture supplied

Woolworths Ulladulla and Vincentia, along with OzHarvest, are partnering with local communities this Christmas to help raise the equivalent of seven million meals for those in need as food insecurity continues to grow across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.