ULLADULLA United Cricket Club product Matt Gilkes hopes his one-day match return for NSW goes a lot better than his Sheffield Shield return.
Gilkes made his return from injury for the Blues this week in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.
He made a duck and the match ended in a draw.
Gilkes, before breaking his finger, was a great form and would be hoping to make runs in tomorrow's [Thursday] Marsh One-Day Cup match against Tasmania at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.
Gilkes is one of many changes the Blues have made for the match.
Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Mickey Edwards and Gilkes come into the squad at the expense of Sean Abbott (Australian ODI squad), Nathan Lyon (Test preparations) and Ben Dwarshuis (rested).
Green is a regular on the global T20 circuit and a key player for the Thunder in the BBL, but has played just eight List A matches, debuting for NSW in 2014 and earning his last cap in 2018 in a match against Victoria that was abandoned due to rain.
Both Gilkes and Green will be looking to help NSW change its fortunes around.
The Blues are chasing their first win of the One-Day Cup season after losses to Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.
