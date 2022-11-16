StoryFest Incorporated has launched a new community fund to support the expansion of its schools' storytelling program set to run in June 2023.
People who are passionate about reading, storytelling and student literacy can now make 100 percent tax-deductible donations to help make the program more accessible, more affordable and take it to more schools.
StoryFest President, Adam Jeffrey said previously more than 1400 students in the Milton, Ulladulla and Mollymook area had enjoyed lively presentations and stories from leading Australian children's authors and illustrators during the 2021 festival.
"We'll be bringing another team of fabulous storytellers to StoryFest 2023 in June, and want to make sure as many students as possible in our region experience the magic," he said
"We know that economic times are tough for many families and also want to reduce the burden on school staff chasing up unpaid tickets."
StoryFest has a fundraising goal it would like to reach.
"We are aiming to raise $25,000 through donations from individuals, families and friends of StoryFest who can afford to make a contribution," Adam said.
"The money will be used to help take the program back to Milton and Ulladulla Public Schools again, plus to schools StoryFest didn't visit in 2021, like Ulladulla High and Sussex Inlet Public.
"Ultimately, our goal is to make the school's program sustainable, free to every student and perhaps in the future, create a storytelling event for preschoolers in our region."
The establishment of the fund has been made possible by the generosity of the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the Australian Cultural Fund and donations can be made via storyfest.org.au and following the 'donate' links.
