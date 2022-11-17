The Ulladulla Probus Club's November monthly meeting provided unique insights into some of the challenges faced by faced by cancer survivors, specifically the effects of hair loss during and after treatment.
Marla O'Keefe provided a detailed account of her early efforts and long experience as a voluntary worker organising a library of wigs for cancer survivors.
In contrast to the challenges faced by Marla, Richard Purves, a retired high school teacher, recalled many of his experiences as a teacher at a boarding school run by the NSW government with 900 students and 300 boarders.
Over 37 years, until his retirement in 2014, Richard taught, supervised, and supported both day pupils and boarders from many diverse backgrounds.
That involved a diverse range of challenges, opportunities, and successes, many of which he recounted to a very attentive audience of club members and visitors.
November and December will be busy months for club members with a car orientation tour on November 17, on Friday November 25 a club barbecue will be held at Burrill Lake Lions Park and on December 9 the club's Christmas Party will be held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club, following the normal monthly meeting.
In March 2023 club members will be undertaking a major tour to Port Macquarie.
The December 9 monthly meeting will be held in the upstairs meeting room of the Ulladulla Bowling Club commencing at 9.30 am.
For details of membership and all the above associated activities, travel, barbecues and meetings contact the club via email; ulladullaprobus@gmail.com.
The club caters for active retirees who engage in a range of social and general interest activities.
