Ulladulla Probus Club's activities

Updated November 17 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
Marla O'Keefe provided a detailed account of her early efforts and long experience as a voluntary worker organising a library of wigs for cancer survivors. Picture supplied

The Ulladulla Probus Club's November monthly meeting provided unique insights into some of the challenges faced by faced by cancer survivors, specifically the effects of hair loss during and after treatment.

