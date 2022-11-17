The Milton Showground Market will be holding its pre-Christmas market, giving community members a chance to grab that hand-crafted Christmas gift.
Running from 9.00am to 2.00pm on December 3, Manager of the Milton Village Showground, Kerrie Humphrey is hopeful the day will be a great way to "connect with local producers and buy fresh farm produce", in time for Christmas.
"Markets and events bring in much needed revenue for not only stallholders, but the overflow of spending at all local businesses in the area," she said.
"We would like to invite everyone from the local area to come down and support our hardworking stallholders, that work in harsh weather conditions, early mornings, and long days."
The market will feature over 70 stalls selling lovely handmade craft, sourdough breads, chilli sauces clothing, pottery, candles, babies' items, dogs coats, fresh produce and a beautiful selection of unique fashions.
Live music will begin from 10.30am as well as a jumping castle for kids to have some fun.
Food from pancakes and donuts will be available as well as hot drinks like coffee and hot chocolates.
The Milton-Ulladulla Lions club will be operating their BBQ, with bacon and eggs rolls and sausage and onion sandwiches.
Money made on the day from the Lions club will go back into local infrastructure.
READ MORE:
Appearing as a special guest will be Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley, with the organisers excited to have her spend the day with the community.
The pre-Christmas markets kick off on December 3 at 9.00am and will return to normal markets on January 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.