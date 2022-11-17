Coming from the mind of Michele Devlin, a Black Summer Fire victim who wanted to give back to the community, is a new yoga and wellness studio.
'The Shed Yoga' in Lake Conjola will open its doors to the community in Sunday, November 20, for a day to meet and welcome the community.
Founder and Director of Teaching, Michele Devlin, who is also a Lake Conjola community member, said the invitation is open to everyone to come check out the new studio.
"This Sunday, we're throwing open The Shed Yoga's doors to the community to come and sample any or all classes across the day with a variety of teachers to enjoy," Ms Devlin said.
Ms Devlin lost her house in the Black Summer Fires and she said building the studio has been both therapeutic and provided a way to give back to the community which helped her so much.
"With what this community has endured in recent years, creating a place of safety, belonging and wellness was my number one priority," she said.
"At the end of the day, my hope is that people would come to The Shed Yoga to find community in community."
The open day will kick off with 'Morning Flow' at 8.00am, followed by a starter yoga class at 9.00am, a 'Chill Flow' class at 10.00am, a men only class at 12.00pm, a 'Yin/Restorative' class at 2.00pm, a meditation session at 3.00pm and will conclude with 'Sound Healing' at 4.00pm.
Bookings for the day can be made at The Shed Yoga website, with unlimited classes costing $29.00 and a single class costing $15.00.
The Shed Yoga opens its doors on November, 20 from 8.00am to 5.00pm at 33 Lake Conjola Entrance Road, Lake Conjola.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
