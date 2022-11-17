Fifty-eight Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a par event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course recently.
The event was held in conjunction with the second and final round of the Philips Smash Repairs Trophy.
Winning score of the day was hit by Don Miller with a score of +4, in a countback from second placed George Dennis, while third place went to Michael Peacock with a score of +3.
Read more: Festive fun at market
The overall Philips Smash Repair Trophy was also won by Don Miller with a cumulative total of +4, while the runner-up was Ken Venables with a cumulative total of +3.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Chris Hole on the second, Bruce Anderson on the sixth and Ian Ross on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to -1 on a count-back.
Read More: Association wants to help tourism operators
The Wildcard Jackpot of 8 balls was won by Ray Werner, so will revert back to two balls next week.
Next Wednesday, November 23, will be a single stableford event.
Happy golfing!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.