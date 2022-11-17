Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers' par and trophy event

Updated November 17 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
From left - Captain Ron Sweaney with overall Philips Smash Repairs Trophy winner and winner of the day Don Miller; and daily runner up George Dennis. Picture supplied

Fifty-eight Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a par event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course recently.

