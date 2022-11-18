Work is progressing well on the Warden Head Lighthouse upgrade, despite some delays due to ongoing wet weather.
The project is expected to be completed in December.
The need to advance the improvement efforts of the Warden Head Lighthouse is a grassroots, community-led project driven by the Ulladulla Lighthouse Group.
This project is being managed by Crown Lands and is not a Shoalhaven City Council project.
The $1 million upgrade will include viewing platforms, seating areas, walking trail connections, improved car parking, and landscaping to provide overall improvements to the Crown Land Reserve.
For the duration of this project, the lighthouse and viewing area are closed to public access.
Works at the Warden Head Lighthouse commenced on May 9 2022 and many community members, including the Ulladulla Lighthouse Group, can't wait for the upgrade to finish.
The Ulladulla Lighthouse Group convenes regularly to discuss issues relating to the site.
The group's aim to improve the useability of the site and increase safety for residents and visitors, the group plays an active role in advocating for improvements, including applying for funding for the development of a Master Plan.
