Not even a bleak day could prevent the recent Milton Ulladulla Red Cross market stall outside Beachside Pharmacy from being a success.
The branch would like to thank the community for supporting the market stall, the wonderful network of community volunteers and the Red Cross members for the beautiful handmade items donated for sale.
A huge thank you to the Red Cross volunteers who maned the stall on an inclement weather day.
The Milton Ulladulla Branch meets on the first Thursday of every month at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, if you would like to join us or visit please contact President Margaret Peppitt on 0429 042 787 for any enquiries.
The group's upcoming fundraising events are:
The Christmas Market: outside Beachside Pharmacy on Friday November 25 from 9.00am to 2.00pm. There will be a wonderful selection of items and a lot of Christmas gifts the ladies are busily making for the market day stall.
The Murramarang Christmas Market Stall: at the Kioloa Community Hall on Sunday December 11 from 9am to 1pm. Hopefully enjoy a sunny morning at the market to pick up some beautiful gifts for the Christmas season and other items from the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Christmas Market stall.
