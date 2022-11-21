Wave after wave of smiles is how a special day at Mollymook Beach on Saturday needs to be described.
The Disabled Surfers Association South Coast held its surf day on Saturday and the cheers you heard as you walked towards to beach indicated that something special was taking place.
The event was just a joyful occasion and not just for the participants.
Mums, dads, grandparents, carers and volunteers were all caught up in the wave of fun just as much as the surfers.
The odd tear was shed - not in sadness but from joy.
Credit must be given to the team from the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast for organising the event and thanks must also go to the volunteers who helped out on the day.
"It was an epic day," one person said to describe the event.
